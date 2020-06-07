Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

