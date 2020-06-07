adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €250.00 ($290.70).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €264.50 ($307.56) on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €215.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €252.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.