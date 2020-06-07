adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADS. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($218.60) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €250.00 ($290.70).

FRA ADS opened at €264.50 ($307.56) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €215.69 and its 200-day moving average is €252.33. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

