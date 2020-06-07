adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($218.60) price target on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €250.00 ($290.70).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €264.50 ($307.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €252.33. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.