Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.68. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

