Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.68. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

