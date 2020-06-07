Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:ATNM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

