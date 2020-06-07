Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ:ATNM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
