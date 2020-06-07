82,962 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

