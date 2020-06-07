7,149 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,677,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,892,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 701,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after buying an additional 56,555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.33.

