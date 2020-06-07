57,250 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,671 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $101,748,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,271 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

