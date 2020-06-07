5,537 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA FAS opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

