38,535 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.