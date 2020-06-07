22,762 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 126,738 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $4,370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $12.44 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.