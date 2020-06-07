123,587 Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 17,395.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $88.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,037 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,873. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

