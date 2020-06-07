10,000 Shares in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNET. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

VNET stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 21Vianet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

