Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 144,314 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $8,847,891.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ Z opened at $59.32 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,860,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

