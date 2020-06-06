Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of STWD opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

