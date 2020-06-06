Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $7.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.92. Biogen reported earnings of $9.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.43 to $35.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.01 to $37.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $306.72 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

