Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after buying an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

XYL stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

