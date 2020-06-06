Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

