Worldsec (LON:WSL) Trading Down 21.4%

Worldsec Limited (LON:WSL) shares were down 21.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), approximately 102,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

About Worldsec (LON:WSL)

Worldsec Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in small to medium sized trading companies in the Greater China and South East Asian regions. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

