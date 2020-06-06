World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $538.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
