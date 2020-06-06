World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $538.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

