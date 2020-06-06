Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

