Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $11,414,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.65. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

