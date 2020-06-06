Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,888 shares of company stock worth $472,072. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

