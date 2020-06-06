Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.