Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,155,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after buying an additional 4,289,956 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,737,000 after buying an additional 2,586,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after buying an additional 2,386,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $14.31 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

