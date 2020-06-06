Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 66,302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HP by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,692,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 637,121 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $9,718,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $5,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Longbow Research cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

