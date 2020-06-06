Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bilibili Inc – has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $36.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

