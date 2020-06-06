Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,369 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,389,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,133,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,361,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of CBRL opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

