Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 18,358 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE DCI opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.