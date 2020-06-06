Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NIC by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 139,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NIC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIC by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIC by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 77,965 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

EGOV opened at $25.73 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

