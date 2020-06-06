Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 885,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

