Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.