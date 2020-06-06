Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 19,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 643.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.