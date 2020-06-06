Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,274 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.