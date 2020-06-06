Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,104 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE AKR opened at $14.90 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

