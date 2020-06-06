VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $58.84 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37.

