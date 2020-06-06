Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 65,499 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,006,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

