Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 634 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,589,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

