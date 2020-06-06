Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 62,962 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,962 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,145,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,408 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,154.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,144,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,108 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 2,391,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 827,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,975,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 232,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 539,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $16.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

