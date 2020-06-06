Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 59,734 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,734 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 997,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,203 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $5,514,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $4,023,000.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

