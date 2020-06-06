Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 31,281 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 805.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $15.15 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.