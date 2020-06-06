Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,761 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after buying an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $75,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $61,241.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,342 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

