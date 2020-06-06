Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,849 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.35% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,226.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $9.20 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $580.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

ARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

