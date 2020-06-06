Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,211 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 242.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

LADR stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a current ratio of 108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.79%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

