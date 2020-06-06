Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,748 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.40% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 194.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of MVF opened at $8.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

