Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 686 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

CPT opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.