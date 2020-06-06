Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 413,260 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Oil States International worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oil States International by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

