Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,050 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,218,000 after purchasing an additional 131,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,644,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

